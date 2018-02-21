Erie Will Need Charging Stations for Electric Cars

An environmental research group is asking the City of Erie to prepare for an influx of electric cars.

A representative from the PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center came to Erie City Hall today armed with projections and statistics. Field Organizer Zachary Barber said electric vehicle sales increased 38% nationwide in 2016 and another 32% in 2017. He said GM plans to introduce 20 models by 2023 and Ford has a goal of 40 models by 2022.

PennEnvironment estimates that the City of Erie will have 3,000 electric cars by the year 2030, and will need 110 public plugs to service those vehicles. Barber says Erie must think about providing places for those cars to recharge. He said many people, especially in urban areas, do not have an off-street parking spot where they could charge their vehicles overnight.



The group is asking local elected officials to start making plans.

"A lot of local, state, and even national officials are excited to figure out what they can do to get on board of this big movement that's already started," Barber said.

State Representative Pat Harkins (D-Erie County) attended the session at City Hall. He said he spotted rows of charging stations at municipal parking ramps during recent trips to Michigan, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh.