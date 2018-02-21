Erie Will Need Charging Stations for Electric Cars - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Will Need Charging Stations for Electric Cars

Posted: Updated:

An environmental research group is asking the City of Erie to prepare for an influx of electric cars.

A representative from the PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center came to Erie City Hall today armed with projections and statistics. Field Organizer Zachary Barber said electric vehicle sales increased 38% nationwide in 2016 and another 32% in 2017. He said GM plans to introduce 20 models by 2023 and Ford has a goal of 40 models by 2022.

PennEnvironment estimates that the City of Erie will have 3,000 electric cars by the year 2030, and will need 110 public plugs to service those vehicles. Barber says Erie must think about  providing  places for those cars to recharge. He said many people, especially in urban areas, do not have an off-street parking spot where they could charge their vehicles overnight.
     

The group is asking local elected officials to start making plans.

"A lot of local, state, and even national officials are excited to figure out what they can do to get on board of this big movement that's already started," Barber said.

 State Representative Pat Harkins (D-Erie County) attended the session at City Hall.  He said he spotted rows of charging stations at municipal parking ramps during recent trips to Michigan, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh.

   

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com