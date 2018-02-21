Erie VA Medical Launching Whole Health Program

The Erie VA Medical Center is expanding its efforts, to fight against opioid addiction.

They are preparing to launch a "whole health program," focused on the total well-being of the veterans, they treat.

Marguerite Evanoff-Jurkovic, D.O, is the Whole Health Program Director. She said the program is meant to complement traditional medicine. "What we’re trying to do is move our patients away from being a disease-based approach to medicine and trying to shift to patient-centered care, where we try to establish the patient’s goals and how we can use those goals to help lead a patient to a more healthful lifestyle."

The Erie VA Medical Center is one of only 18 across the nation chosen to pilot the program. It is part of their response to CARA, the Comprehensive Addiction Rehabilitation Act passed two years ago.

The new program will offer treatments including battlefield acupuncture, osteopathic manipulation, chiropractic, aqua-therapy, yoga and Tai Chi.

Navy Veteran Will Lachner was undergoing a battlefield acupuncture treatment for neck pain. In just minutes, his pain was reduced dramatically. "Today it’s full range of motion and feels better," Lachner said.

Lachner is also a Whole Health coach for the VA. "My piece is just to find purpose for them, what do they want to center around, they’re the center of the medical model...and what they want to do ," he said. He believes his purpose is helping other veterans find their purpose. "Is it focus on family, focus on physical health, focus on spiritual wellness, so that’s directing them to figure out what they want to do," Lachner said.

John Gennaro, CEO of the Erie VA is enthusiastic about what the program will offer area veterans. "What it does is helps with chronic pain management, it’s something that’s very exciting that we’re bringing here, it’s something that allows an additional tool in the tool box to treat veterans and their chronic pain management," Gennaro said.

The Whole Health Program at the Erie VA Medical center will be rolled out with an open house this Spring. They have already hired staff and are training volunteers to help implement it across the Erie Va system. The Erie VA Medical Center will collaborate with LECOM and the YMCA on the initiative. It is expected to enhance progress already made in the VA system nationwide to reduce the use of opioids to manage pain. "Since 2012 the VA overall and specifically here at the Erie VA we’ve reduced the use of opioids by over 40% among the veteran population," Gennaro said.