Highmark Quad Games Kick-off Event Announced, Along with Location Changes

A competition for every season, known as the Highmark Quad Games, is announced, as we find out what will kick off the event. Those with the Highmark Quad games and members of the YMCA of Greater Erie gathered to detail the effort to promote people getting out to have an active and healthy lifestyle. This year, the quad games start with a 100-yard swim on April 22 at the McComb Fieldhouse on the Edinboro University campus, that will be followed by a 12-mile bike in July, a run/walk in September and a ski or snowshoe, next January.

Highmark Quad Games Coordinator, Kelly Latimer, says "So whether you think you're a champion, want to be a champion, or are a champion, our events are for you. they're family friendly, like i said, the distances are for those who are beginners all the way to those elite athletes."

There's a change in the location for the run event in September, from North East to Waterford, and each of the individual events this year will partner with a local business, for a post-race celebration. ###