Scientists Search for Shipwrecks in Misery Bay

When it comes to maritime history, Lake Erie is full of it.

Scientists from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania used science last weekend to uncover shipwrecks.

Their mission was to look underneath the ice at Misery Bay.

The 10-inch ice layer over the weekend allowed the scientists to get creative.

They used land-based instruments like a gradiometer to measure magnetic fields and even a homemade radar-on-wheels to scan the bottom of the bay.

The team was able to confirm a man-made structure buried under the sediment.

The project is still underway, but the student behind it all has plans.

"I am going to be writing a paper on it, hopefully a publication," said student Zaakiyah Cua. "We are looking to present it at the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology Conference in April of this year."

