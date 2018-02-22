Jimmy Kimmel explains Fergie anthem performance reaction

Jimmy Kimmel has explained his part in Fergie's National Anthem performance fail.

The late-night host took some time Tuesday to address how he became a part of the national conversation after The Black Eyed Peas singer's much maligned rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner" at the NBA All-Star game.

Cameras caught Kimmel's bemused expression, which became fodder for jokes and memes.

During his show monologue Tuesday, Kimmel explained his reaction to what he called Fergie's "unusually sultry version of our National Anthem."

"I just want to say the reason I was smiling is because I love the National Anthem so much," he joked.

Kimmel said he had no idea he was on camera, but quickly figured it out when folks started texting him.

He referenced Fergie's recent apology for the performance in which she said she's a "risk taker."

"Here's the thing about taking risks when it comes to the national anthem: Don't. Just don't," Kimmel said. "Don't take risks when you're doing brain surgery, don't take risks driving a school bus or singing the national anthem --just regular is fine."