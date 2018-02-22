Students Compete to Showcase 'What's So Cool About Manufacturing'

What's so cool about manufacturing? Middle school teams from 12 area schools are working to answer that question in a pilot video contest now underway.

The Northwest Industrial Resource Center (NWIRC) is hosting the contest for the first time in Erie County.

It paired the middle school students with a dozen area industries for this unique learning experience.

The students were given the equipment and training to produce a short video to show what goes on in each of the companies.

In the process, they are learning about manufacturing and career opportunities.

"It's really highlighting for them what career opportunities are available in today's manufacturing world, but also they're learning how to stay on deadline, manage a project and create videos," said Laurie Knoll, marketing specialist for NWIRC.

A panel of expert judges will choose winners in several categories, including marketing, editing and outstanding "cool."

You can see the videos and vote Feb. 26-28 online here.

Winners will be honored March 8.

