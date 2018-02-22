USA Women's Hockey Wins Gold Over Canada

For the first time in 20 years, the United States women will bring home a gold medal in hockey.

Team USA defeated Canada 3-2 in the shootout.

Hillary Knight opened the scoring for the United States late in the first period to take a 1-0 lead.

However in the second, Canada and Meghan Agosta scored twice in five minutes to take the lead.

Haley Irwin scored on a redirect early in the period to tie it at one.

Then it was former Mercyhurst Laker Agosta feeding Marie-Philip Poulin to give Canada a 2-1 lead.

It wasn't until under ten minutes to go in the third period when the United States tied it at two on a Monique Lamoureux breakaway.

The two sides played to a tie through the remainder of the third and overtime, so the game went to a shootout.

Gigi Marvin scored the opening goal in round one, but Canada tied it at one on a Meghan Agosta shootout tally.

Melodie Daoust gave Canada the lead in round four, but the United States answered right back on the next USA shot by Amanda Kessel.

Neither team scored in round five so then it was on to the first team to score wins.

The United States elected to go first and Jocelyn Lamoureux scored to put the United States up 3-2. Finally, Rooney stoned Agosta on the final shot to secure the gold for Team USA.

This is their first time winning the gold medal in women’s hockey since 1998.