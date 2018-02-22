Sheriffs Search for Wanted Suspects - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Sheriffs Search for Wanted Suspects

Posted: Updated:
Amber Donnell Amber Donnell
Alicia Wiggers Alicia Wiggers

Each week, Erie News Now teams up with local law enforcement to help land wanted suspects behind bars.

This week, sheriffs are searching for Amber Donnell, 35. She is wanted for a probation violation warrant on the original charge of intent to manufacture drugs.

They are also looking for Alicia Wiggers, 30. She is wanted for failing to appear for her sentencing on retail theft charges.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts, is asked to call the Erie County Sheriffs Office Warrant Division at (814) 451-7436.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
