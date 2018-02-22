What is RSS?

RSS (Really Simple Syndication) feeds are free content feeds from Web sites, that contain story headlines, summaries and links back to full-text stories on the Web. For more information, visit Wikipedia's article about RSS

How to access RSS feeds

There are a number of ways to access RSS feeds. You can install a news reader that displays RSS feeds from the Web sites you select, enabling you to view hundreds of headlines at once. After installing the news reader, you can add each feed manually from the Web site by clicking on the "Subscribe" or the RSS button next to the feed.

An alternative to downloading a dedicated news reader is to use a Web-based news reader. For example, iGoogle or My Yahoo! users can now add RSS feeds directly to their personal page.