UPMC Hamot, Community Leaders Focus on the Future

UPMC Hamot and community leaders gathered Thursday morning to focus on the future.

It was the Hamot Health Foundation Leadership Breakfast at the Ambassador Conference Center. There, they discussed UPMC's role in transforming health care, through the use of cutting edge services and expansion projects.

Thursday's presentations come as UPMC Hamot and Highmark announce its relationship is coming to an end.

Leaders are now focusing on informing community member on how they can continue to access UPMC Hamot's network.

"If you choose a plan that is Highmark exclusive, you will not have access to UPMC Hamot and the vast network of the UPMC health system, " says UPMC Hamot president David Gibbons. "So we want to ensure that the public is well educated. They clearly understand that it goes back to the phrase, choose your health plan as if your life depended upon it."

That relationship is set to end in June of 2019.