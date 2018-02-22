Accident Sends Truck Down Embankment in Summit Township

A man was taken to the hospital after his truck went down an embankment in Summit Township Thursday.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Robison Road just west of Cherry Street Extension.

The driver was apparently going east on Robison when he lost control of the vehicle and went over a guard rail.

He was the only person in the ruck.

Emergency crews had to free him from the vehicle and took him to the hospital.

