Accident Sends Truck Down Embankment in Summit Township - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Accident Sends Truck Down Embankment in Summit Township

Posted: Updated:

A man was taken to the hospital after his truck went down an embankment in Summit Township Thursday.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Robison Road just west of Cherry Street Extension.

The driver was apparently going east on Robison when he lost control of the vehicle and went over a guard rail.

He was the only person in the ruck.

Emergency crews had to free him from the vehicle and took him to the hospital.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com