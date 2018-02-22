Manslaughter Charge Dismissed for Hunter in Neighbor's Death

A Chautauqua County Judge has dismissed the manslaughter charge against a hunter who investigators said shot and killed his neighbor in November.

Judge David Foley issued the ruling this week because Chautauqua County District Attorney Patrick Swanson failed to answer a juror's question about pursuing a lesser charge against Thomas Jadlowski, of Sherman.

Rosemary Billquist was shot by Jadlowski in a November hunting accident while walking her dog. She died after being rushed to the hospital in Erie. He was hunting after dark, which is illegal in New York state. Jadlowski told investigators he thought his neighbor was a deer.

Swanson told Erie News Now he reached out to some New York legal consulting groups for guidance. He has until March 23 to make a decision but said filing a new indictment may be less traumatic for the Billquist family, instead of an appeal that could take longer.

