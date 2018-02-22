Elderly Couple Robbed by Armed Suspect at Crawford County Home

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for your help to identify the man who robbed an elderly couple in their Crawford County home.

It happened between 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesday at their residence on Linn Road in North Shenango Township.

The man entered the home while the 82-year-old man and 81-year-old woman were inside the residence, troopers said.

He then showed a weapon and stole about $150 in cash from the couple, according to State Police.

Neither victim suffered any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Meadville at 814-332-6911.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.