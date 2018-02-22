Elderly Couple Robbed by Armed Suspect at Crawford County Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Elderly Couple Robbed by Armed Suspect at Crawford County Home

Posted: Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for your help to identify the man who robbed an elderly couple in their Crawford County home.

It happened between 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesday at their residence on Linn Road in North Shenango Township.

The man entered the home while the 82-year-old man and 81-year-old woman were inside the residence, troopers said.

He then showed a weapon and stole about $150 in cash from the couple, according to State Police.

Neither victim suffered any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Meadville at 814-332-6911.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com