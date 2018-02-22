Tinseltown Bans Large Bags - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Tinseltown Bans Large Bags

Cinemark Theaters around the country, including the Tinseltown complex in our area, today began a new policy banning moviegoers from bringing large bags into the theaters.

No bag measuring larger than 12 inches, by 12 inches, by 6 inches will be permitted.

There will be exceptions for diaper bags and medical equipment.

The size restriction is similar to a rule in effect at NFL stadiums.

Cinemark says the move is to enhance safety and security of moviegoers and employees.

The rule change comes after the recent school shooting in Florida.

