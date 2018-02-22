Marsh Officially Running for State House - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Marsh Officially Running for State House

Posted: Updated:
Laban Marsh Laban Marsh

It is now official.

A well known local businessman is running for the state house seat held by longtime incumbent Democrat Flo Fabrizio.

Fabrizio has been fighting cancer, and is not seeking another term.

After considering a run for the past few weeks, real estate broker Laban Marsh today said he has decided to run.

He promised an aggressive campaign to win the seat in the state legislature.

The second district covers the City of Erie's sixth ward, plus Summit Township and Belle Valley.

He said he will push for property tax reform, and bring aggressive leadership to Harrisburg.

Marsh said, "I just think there is an opportunity for my experience and my knowledge to help invigorate and hopefully speed along some of the bureaucratic processes in Harrisburg."

Former Erie Mayor Rick Filippi today said he is 95% sure he will submit petitions to officially become a candidate.

Former Erie County Council member Jay Breneman and Erie City Council member Bob Merski have also been  considering entering the race.

Upload your own image or video

