Search Committee Appointed for New Erie Regional Chamber President, CEO

A search committee has been appointed to select the next president and CEO for the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership (ERCGP).

The committee includes several other chamber board members and community leaders. The members are:

  • Kevin Arrington, Young Entrepreneur Society
  • Charles “Boo” Hagerty, Hamot Health Foundation
  • Timothy Hunter, McInnes Rolled Rings
  • Christina Marsh, Erie Insurance 
  • Ken Nelson, Times Publishing Company
  • Brenda Sandberg, Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority
  • Attorney Thomas Tupitza, Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett 
  • Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive
  • Joe Schember, City of Erie Mayor
  • Kristi Bailey, Erie Federal Credit Union, Young Erie Professionals President

Board member Dr. Ralph Ford, of Penn State Behrend, will chair the search committee.

The committee will recommend a candidate to the ERCGP Board of Directors for its approval.

It will also gather input from ERCGP members and community partners to determine how the new CEO can collaborate and mobilize leadership, provide expertise and resources to sustain business, create jobs, grow investment and improve the well-being of the region.

