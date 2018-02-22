Search Committee Appointed to Pick New Erie Regional Chamber President, CEO

A search committee has been appointed to select the next president and CEO for the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership (ERCGP).

The committee includes several other chamber board members and community leaders. The members are:

Kevin Arrington, Young Entrepreneur Society

Charles “Boo” Hagerty, Hamot Health Foundation

Timothy Hunter, McInnes Rolled Rings

Christina Marsh, Erie Insurance

Ken Nelson, Times Publishing Company

Brenda Sandberg, Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority

Attorney Thomas Tupitza, Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett

Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive

Joe Schember, City of Erie Mayor

Kristi Bailey, Erie Federal Credit Union, Young Erie Professionals President

Board member Dr. Ralph Ford, of Penn State Behrend, will chair the search committee.

The committee will recommend a candidate to the ERCGP Board of Directors for its approval.

It will also gather input from ERCGP members and community partners to determine how the new CEO can collaborate and mobilize leadership, provide expertise and resources to sustain business, create jobs, grow investment and improve the well-being of the region.

