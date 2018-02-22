Schember Takes Additional Action to Bolster Economic Development

Erie Mayor Joe Schember is surrounding himself with people who will help him establish his goals. Today, he announced the formation of the Mayor's Business Council. Schember will turn to that group before he makes any decisions on economic development.

"This council, we tried to bring together small business owners, business executives, high-tech entrepreneurs, minority business owners, members of academia, government officials, and of course, city administrators as well," he said.

12 members were named to the panel, including the presidents of Custom Engineering, VelocityNet, and Team Hardinger. Also serving will be local developers Tom Kennedy and Rick Griffith. State Senator Dan Laughlin and Karl Sanchack, the CEO of the Erie Innovation District. The panel is an example of the growing excitement about the future of Erie.

"The city's on a tipping point where a lot of great things are happening. This is just another example of the community pulling together to do something meaningful. This is a great example of the mayor trying to lean forward to make that happen," said Sanchack

Mayor Schember also announced the hiring of Erie's first Business Development Officer. Brett Wiler describes his job as being the city's "Economic Development Concierge." He will meet with personally with companies that are in Erie, or that are interested in coming to Erie. He will ask them how the city can help.

"I'm competitive. I want to win, and I think winning is creating a robust economy so that everyone in Erie can flourish," Wiler said.

Schember has to deal with many issues as mayor. But, he believes if the issue of jobs is handled successfully, the rest may soon follow.

"It's probably an oversimplification." he said. "But I really believe good jobs are the solution for most of our problems."