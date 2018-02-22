Fund Raiser Scheduled for Vandalized Businesses

Mayor Joe Schember is urging citizens to support some small businesses that were recently vandalized.

The businesses are located at a section of Peach Street called Independence Hill, between 24th and 26th Street. Burglars broke into Pointe Foure Vintage Boutique and Fat Lennie's Ice Cream and Candy Store on the night of February 4. Cash was taken from the registers of both stores, windows were broken, and hundreds of dollars in damages were reported.



The mayor today promoted a fund raiser for the businesses. It will be held at the at the King's Rook Club, on Peach Street, this Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. The fund raiser is being organized by Meghann Legler, the manager Haggerty's Bar & Dinor. She used to work on Independence Hill.

"I didn't want to see that happen to these cute little shops that are up and coming. I want to see the area actually make some progress and be able to do really well," she said.

The fund raiser offers food, music, a bake sale, and free billiards. The cost is ten dollars. The proceeds will be used to purchase additional security equipment for businesses on Independence Hill.



