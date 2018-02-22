Fund Raiser Scheduled for Vandalized Businesses - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fund Raiser Scheduled for Vandalized Businesses

Posted: Updated:

Mayor Joe Schember is urging citizens to support some small businesses that were recently vandalized.

The businesses are located at a section of Peach Street called Independence Hill, between 24th and 26th Street.  Burglars broke into Pointe Foure Vintage Boutique and Fat Lennie's Ice Cream and Candy Store on the night of February 4. Cash was taken from the registers of both stores, windows were broken, and hundreds of dollars in damages were reported.
     

The mayor today promoted a fund raiser  for the businesses. It will be held at the at the King's Rook Club, on Peach Street, this Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. The fund raiser is being organized by Meghann Legler, the manager Haggerty's Bar & Dinor. She used to work on Independence Hill.

"I didn't want to see that happen to these cute little shops that are up and coming.  I want to see the area actually make some progress and be able to do really well," she said.

The fund raiser offers food, music, a bake sale, and free billiards. The cost is ten dollars. The proceeds will be used to purchase additional security equipment for businesses on Independence Hill.

      

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com