Two Charged in Egg Farm Burglary

Two Spartansburg teens face charges for a burglary at an egg farm.

Trey Lindstrom, 18, and a 16 year old broke into a building at Northrop Egg Farm on Route 89 in Concord Township just after 3 a.m. Feb. 17, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The two stole items including cameras and money, troopers said.

Lindstrom was arraigned on charges of burglary, criminal tress pass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief. He was taken to the Erie County Prison on $50,000.

The 16 year old was taken to a detention center for violating his previous juvenile probation conditions in Crawford County.

