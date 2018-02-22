Husband of Hunting Victim Speaks Out About Manslaughter Dismissal Against Man Charges with Wife's Death

Jamie Billquist wears a pin with words that his wife lived by. "In a world where you can be anything, be kind."

That saying is also posted in town at the Sherman Fire Hall. His wife, Rosemary, died in November when she was hit by a single gunshot while walking her dogs there in Sherman, New York. The man that fired the shot--is Thomas Jadlowski. He was hunting during a time that's illegal in n

Today: Judge David Foley dismissed the manslaughter charge against Jadlowski, because he says the Chautauqua County District Attorney Patrick Swanson failed to answer a juror's question, about pursuing a lesser charge against Jadlowski.

Jamie Billquist says he talked to the district attorney, about what may happen, next. He says, "It's not dropped, he's not getting off. I don't want people to panic and think he's just gonna walk away and everything's done. They're gonna go back in and review the case & he's gonna go back in and present some more, present it back to the grand jury again."

Erie News Now talked with District Attorney Patrick Swanson Thursday, who says an appeal of the dismissal could take a few weeks, and that a re-indictment may happen, instead, because it would be less traumatic for the family. The deadline to make a decision is March 23.

In the meantime, Jamie Billquist says he's keeping busy with several funds and races set up in honor of his wife, who was an avid runner. ###



