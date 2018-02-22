Local Toastmasters tackle the fear of public speaking - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local Toastmasters tackle the fear of public speaking

ERIE, Pa. -

One of the world's best public speakers made a stop in Erie.

The Northwest Pennsylvania Toastmasters Clubs hosted Erie native Katina Hunter at the Glenwood United Methodist Church Thursday evening. Hunter is a two-time finalist in World Championship of Public Speaking. She joined a Pittsburgh area Toastmasters club just a few years ago.

But the real estate agent says it's helped her both professionally and personally, and she'surging others to join the club as well.

"Not only am I a better negotiator now, which has really helped me in my professional life, but I also feel that I'm much more receptive to feedback, a much better communicator, and I like to think I'm a much better listener as well," Hunter said.

There are four Toastmasters clubs in Northwestern Pennsylvania, three in Erie and one in Meadville. More information is available at www.toastmasters.org

