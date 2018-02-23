It was Multicultural Night at Grover Cleveland Elementary School in Erie.

It featured ethnic foods and music from several different countries.

There were also plenty of cultural activities to choose from.

Seventeen different countries were represented, reflecting the diversity of Grover Cleveland school.

This is the second year the school's PTSA has sponsored this event.

Last year this event earned Grover Cleveland's PTSA an award from the state PTA for family engagement and diversity.