Sight Center Celebrates 80th Anniversary in Margaritaville

The Sight Center of Northwest Pa, is recognizing a special milestone.

The local non-profit has been serving the region for 80 years now.

To celebrate the anniversary, they hosted a Margaritaville party at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The Sight Center is hoping to attract new followers and backers, by hosting events like this.

It's an opportunity to generate some energy and enthusiasm for the Sight Center.

Key West express provided the musical entertainment.

The mission of the Sight Center is to prevent blindness and promote good health.