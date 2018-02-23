World-renowned hackers talk cyber security and modern technology - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

World-renowned hackers talk cyber security and modern technology at Behrend

Thursday night, two world-renowned hackers held a lecture at Penn State Behrend to discuss cybersecurity and modern technology.

The connection of devices to a common network makes things convenient but it also opens the doors to hackers trying to steal information.

And to helping stay a step ahead of those malicious hackers, are two hackers themselves.


Chris Valasek: “Basically, all of our technology that's connected now has some levels of susceptibility, whether it's a home automation system, your cell phone, or a car."

Charlie Miller:  "Or maybe it's your new refrigerator that tells you when to order something or your TV."
 
Chris Valasek and Charlie Miller are no stranger to hacking a system. In a 2015 report by Wired that went viral, the duo hacked into the operating system of a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Manipulating things like the fan, and even the braking system.

But now the duo works for Cruise Automation, a self-driving transport company to help expose any cracks they may have in their system.


"We now are trying to make sure there's fewer vulnerabilities in proxies for the companies we work for, but the research we've done in the past is any product we have, whether it’s our personal phone or a computer. “ Miller said “We look for vulnerabilities in that, because we use those products, and we don't want those to have issues."
 


Whether it's your car, a fridge, or your smart phone, the risk of a hack is always possible. But it shouldn't stop you from buying what you want. As Miller and Valasek say, it should just be a reason to really think about what exactly you are buying in the first place.

Charlie Miller: “If it's a feature that you want, and it's gonna help you in the world, then great, do it it's worth the risk. But if it's something you don't need, then it's something you probably don't wanna have because you don't wanna add this extra risk.”

Chris Valasek: “And you're probably paying extra money for it anyway, so if you don't need it, why would you pay for It.?"

Both Miller and Valasek had worked for companies like Uber, and NSA prior to joining with Cruise.

