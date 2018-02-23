Barber National Institute Celebrates Digital Learning Day

The Barber National Institute is showcasing technology that is helping children and adults with disabilities learn.

It celebrated the sixth annual Digital Learning Day and Technology Fair Thursday.

Visitors got a chance to check out different stations with a variety of interactive activities involving technology.

The Barber National Institute uses many different technologies to help students communicate, read and write, and improve their motor skills, including a program called Eye Gaze, which allows children to communicate by moving their eyes.

Digital Learning Day is a nationwide event that started in 2012.

