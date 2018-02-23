Effortless Art Crayons Donated to Crime Victim Center

Erie-based Two Sparrows Learning Systems donated packs of its effortless art crayons to the Crime Victim Center of Erie County Thursday.

The crayons are specially-made from recycled crayons and are designed to help children develop proper motor skills.

The donation is among several made to the Crime Victim Center to help it develop a new therapy art program for children who use its services.

Two Sparrows accepts crayon donations, which it will then use to make more of the effortless crayons.

"Having a therapy room for children that maybe had a hard time or need to have a little easier time and allowing them to express themselves through art seemed like a good opportunity and a good partnership for us," said Jason Morris, owner of Two Sparrows Learning Systems.

"It's going to tie nicely into the work we're doing, especially young people," said Paul Lukach, executive director of the Crime Victim Center of Erie County. "Helping them tell their stories and helping them to overcome unfortunate things in their lives that they should have never have to be faced with."

The art therapy program is expected to launch within the next month.

