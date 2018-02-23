Local Students Plan School Walkouts Calling for Change, End Gun Violence

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have been busy since last week’s deadly attack that left 17 dead. Many of them have turned into gun control advocates, calling on lawmakers to get tough on gun reform.

That inspiration catching on with local students. Many of them are now planning to take part in a national school walk out set for next month.

As of this morning, General McLane High School and McDowell High School are the only schools in the area registered to participate in the National School Walkout event on March 14th. Exactly one month after the school shooting that occurred in Parkland, Florida.

Erie News Now caught up with McDowell senior Morgan Williams who’s organizing the walkout at McDowell.

She says she’s been involved in several policy changes at the high school, but this is her first time organizing an event like this.

Williams said it’ll give students a chance to make a difference.

“Basically we just want to give a voice to the young people,” Williams said. “So often we feel that our issues and our voices are brushed aside and I think in this activity in this event we will be able to say we matter, we have a voice, and we will be the change.”

During the National Walkout event students will walk out of class at 10 a.m. and remain outside for 17 minutes, one minute for each life lost.

According to school leaders at McDowell High School, students won’t receive any disciplinary action for participating.

Williams said she is thankful students can express their thoughts on the topic of gun control.

“I'm definitely very grateful for the opportunity that we have,” she said. “It's not every day that you get to organize a walk out so it's definitely an honor.”

Williams said that she expects several hundred students from McDowell High School to take part in the National Walkout.