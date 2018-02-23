Man Shot by Police in Titusville Waives Right to Preliminary Hea - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Shot by Police in Titusville Waives Right to Preliminary Hearing in Four Cases

Posted: Updated:

The Venango County man who was shot by police after allegedly going on a crime spree in Crawford County last year is heading to trial.

Timothy McGarvie, 30, of Rouseville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday morning on charges in four cases.

In August, McGarvie stole a car and tried to run from state troopers, according to police. He is also accused of breaking into several Crawford County homes and businesses.

It ended when police caught up with McGarvie in Titusville. Troopers said he refused their commands to drop a stolen gun he was carrying, so they shot and wounded him.

The Crawford County District Attorney later ruled the use of force by police was justified.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com