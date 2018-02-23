Man Shot by Police in Titusville Waives Right to Preliminary Hearing in Four Cases

The Venango County man who was shot by police after allegedly going on a crime spree in Crawford County last year is heading to trial.

Timothy McGarvie, 30, of Rouseville, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday morning on charges in four cases.

In August, McGarvie stole a car and tried to run from state troopers, according to police. He is also accused of breaking into several Crawford County homes and businesses.

It ended when police caught up with McGarvie in Titusville. Troopers said he refused their commands to drop a stolen gun he was carrying, so they shot and wounded him.

The Crawford County District Attorney later ruled the use of force by police was justified.

