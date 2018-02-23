Erie Woman Arrested with Loaded Gun at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport

An Erie woman was arrested Wednesday at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped her from boarding an airplane with a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

The woman was not named in the information provided to Erie News Now, but the TSA said she was caught with a 9 mm handgun in one of her carry-on bags. The gun was loaded with six bullets.

A TSA officer spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine and contacted the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Police. It responded to the checkpoint, seized the firearm and arrested the woman on local weapons charges.

There was no impact on airport operations, according to the TSA.

This was the first gun caught at the airport so far in 2018. Three were found in carry-on bags last year.

Details on how to travel with a firearm are posted here.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.