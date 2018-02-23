Girl Scouts Take Cookie Sales on the Road

Erie area Girl Scouts took their cookie sales on the road Friday.

The EMTA bus was parked outside Erie City Hall. It also made stops at the parking lot for JMC Ice Arena and the Erie Zoo and the Millcreek Mall food court entrance.

The Girl Scouts also sold cookies at the Edinboro University Pogue Student Center.

Organizers said hitting the road allows the community to help the Girl Scouts reach their goal while making it fun.

"I think it's both an amazing experience for both me and the girls," said Emily Carver, a Girl Scout troop leader. "I know they felt honored to represent the Girl Scouts of Western PA in this forum. They are thrilled to be able to get out of school for a little bit - sorry principals - and have a lot of fun with their friends today."

They also accepted donations to send cookies to U.S. military personnel overseas.

