Major Hotel Renovation Project Moves Forward in Downtown Jamestown

A $14 million hotel renovation project in downtown Jamestown, New York is moving forward

The work is now about 30-40% complete.

Crews are basically gutting and completely rebuilding the hotel that has been vacant for the past four years.

The 8 floor, 147 room complex is expected to open in August as a Doubletree by Hilton.

The entire exterior will be redone, along with all the rooms.

About $5 million in grants and loans from government are helping to finance the work.

Officials think the money is a good investment to help enhance the soon-to-open National Comedy Center and other downtown revitalization projects.

City Development Director Vince DeJoy said, "Having a full service hotel with a conference center, especially with the quality of a Hilton Doubletree is really going to increase the viability of all these other development projects that we have."

Hotel managers expect to attract many tourists, but also many business travelers visiting companies in the Jamestown area.

