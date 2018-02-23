Pitt Titusville Announces Education and Training Hub

The Titusville campus of the University of Pitt has approved a new vision for the school. It involves the enlisting of state, county and educational partners to create an education and training hub to serve the six-county region.

The hub will operate as a shared campus, providing a range of education and workforce training programs to meet regional needs. The University has already received proposals from potential founding partners, including the Manchester Bidwell Corporation, Butler County Community College and the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College. ###

