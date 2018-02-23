Erie Chamber Orchestra to Fold, Philharmonic to Offer Chamber Se - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Chamber Orchestra to Fold, Philharmonic to Offer Chamber Series

Posted: Updated:

The Erie Chamber Orchestra will fold at the end of the season, but its mission will live on as part of the Erie Philharmonic.

The Philharmonic will offer a collection of smaller concerts as the Bruce Morton Wright Chamber Series starting with the 2018-19 season.

Wright was the founder of the Chamber Orchestra.

The free performances will continue in churches and performance venues throughout the community.

An arts endowment fun from Erie Arts and Culture and contributions from the Erie Philharmonic and community will fund the chamber series.

