Western Pennsylvania Native Works as Photographer at Olympics

A western Pennsylvania native and Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate is enjoying the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea from a unique vantage point.

Joe Ferlic is working his ninth Olympic Games as a freelance photographer for NBC.

He has been shooting long-track speed skating and worked during the opening ceremony.

It's a grind setting up and shooting Olympic events, but the 58 year old said he enjoys the incredible opportunity and does not take it for granted.

"I think the one thing that I'll never forget is the saying that sit back and realize where you are what you've been able to do and where you've been able to go," said Ferlic. "It's really been exciting, and I've been very fortunate, so I just feel I've been very blessed with my career."

The 2000 summer games in Australia and the 1996 summer games in Atlanta were two of Ferlic's favorite olympics to shoot.

