Body Found in Pond in Ashtabula County

A body was found in a pond in Ashtabula County, Ohio Friday evening, as first reported by the Star Beacon.

The discovery was made just after 6:30 p.m. in Lenox Township.

The pond is reportedly owned by U.S. National Bank.

The identity of the body remains unknown, but the body is that of a young man who seems to have been dead for some time, according to Ashtabula County Deputy Coroner Tom Despenes.

