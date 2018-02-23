Collegiate Academy's Model UN conference teaches lessons beyond - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Collegiate Academy's Model UN conference teaches lessons beyond the classroom

Tonight, high school students at the Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy held the first night of their annual student-run "Model United Nations" event for middle school students.

This year's event is the school's largest ever with over 100 students from seven different schools in the tri-state area

It's safe to say most of these students have never been to the countries they are representing. But they are debating as if they've lived there their whole lives.

"I’m representing Sweden in their water pollution efforts."

Riley Abersold is in the eighth grade at East Middle School. It's his first Model UN conference.

Riley, and his team, like several other students at the conference put in weeks of research and thought into their debate points.

For Riley, and Sweden, it's strategizing ways to eliminate water pollution worldwide.

"I’m looking forward to finding one solution as a team. And then orchestrating that into one big solution." Abersold said

Other topics such as the North Korean conflict, Venezuelan oil crisis, and the genocide of Rohingya Muslims are all on the table for students to craft their own solutions.


 "We looked at main ideas in the nation, what hits on the big news stations. And the biggest problems that the UN is actually facing." 

President of the Collegiate Academy Model UN, Ammar Krso


"It's really good to get the kids involved in real-world issues." Krso said

As if working with real-world issues wasn’t impactful enough. For some of these students, they're coming away with techniques and life skills that they can use, as they continue to take the next steps into their future.


"The big thing is the public speaking skills, I mean, a lot of kids have a lot of trouble with that.” Krso said “They're shy to get up in front of a bunch of people. And this forces them to get that, and it's a vital thing for high school."
 

The conference runs through Saturday afternoon.

