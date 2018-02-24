Villa students get window into homelessness during first-annual "box village" experience

"I think it's just an experience overall, sleeping in a box."



For students like senior, Erin Cox, the thought of trading in comforts like cellphones and a warm bed is a humbling one.



"We’re truly blessed with everything that we've had, we get to go to Villa, and so, it's wonderful.” Cox said “People don't get this opportunity, and we're just so grateful.">



Through the night, not only are the girls staying in their box homes out in the elements, they're trying to raising money for Erie’s Dwellings and Advocacy for Women in Need, or “DAWN”. Which assists mothers, and their children who are homeless.





"I think that doing whatever we can in our thoughts, in our prayers, in our actions, it really reflects on how we can raise awareness on all of our troubles here in Erie." Freshman at Villa Katie Berry said



The box village may only last one night, but it's part of a much greater effort to tackle an issue with nights that never seem to end.



"This needs to be spread out more, you know? Do this as a community instead of a couple schools.” Berry said “But I feel like this is an amazing time to raise awareness of this, and try to find a solution of our homelessness in Erie."



The students will complete their stay in the box village on Sunday morning.