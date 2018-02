The annual "March of Dimes" March for Babies is coming up in a couple of months, and organizers are already getting in the spirit.

Supporters and coordinators met up at Erie Insurance Arena for a kickoff event Saturday.

The march for babies is a nationwide effort to promote stronger, and healthier babies.

Last year's Erie walk raised over $180,000. Organizers are excited to see the babies reap the benefits.

"It's very rewarding when we can see our NICU graduates come back as very healthy children." Unit Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at UPMC Hamot, Emily Hirsch said

This year's walk is April 29 at Penn State Behrend. To learn how you can get involved visit www.walkforbabies.com