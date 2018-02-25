Missing 14-Year-Old Union City Girl Found in Kentucky

UPDATE

14-year-old Annalise McGuire has been found in Kentucky, according to Pennsylvania State Police Corry Barracks.

McGuire was found in Bowling Green, Kentucky with a 16-year-old white male, who is believed to be her boyfriend. The two teenagers were traveling to the Florida area with 32-year-old Joanna Kelley, without parental consent, according to state police.

32-year-old Joanna Kelley was taken into police custody in Florida earlier this afternoon. She has been arrested for interference with custody of a child, kidnapping, and other related charges. Kelley is awaiting extradition from Florida back to Erie.

Pennsylvania State Police was able to direct Kentucky State Police to the teenagers location. McGuire and the 16-year-old male are being transported back to Erie. The investigation is continuing.

EARLIER STORY

Family is asking for your help to find a missing 14-year-old Union City girl.

Annalise McGuire was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to her parents. Saturday morning around 8:50 a.m., they went to wake her up and found her missing with a note stating that she was running away.

She is 5' 5" tall, 140 pounds and has blue eyes.

Her hair was blonde when she left, but it may have since been dyed brown burgundy.

McGuire is not currently wearing glasses.

Her cell phone was shut off around 6 a.m. Saturday.

She may be traveling with one or two other people, police told Erie News Now. They include her boyfriend, 16-year-old white male, and 32-year-old Joanna Kelley. Grace has apparently been living with Kelley. McGuire's parents said they have been told Kelley is known by several aliases.

Kelley was last seen leaving a hotel in Erie Friday and may be driving a silver Nissan Xterra, possibly a 2005 model, with the Pennsylvania license plate KPE-8617, according to police. She may also be driving a dark blue Dodge Durango.

Emmet and Michelle McGuire sat down with Erie News Now Sunday morning, pleading for their daughter's return.

"Anna, if you are hearing this, I know you think I am hard on you, it is only because I love you. That's why I ask the tough questions sometimes that you don't want to answer. So if you could just come home, because I do love you and I do want you here and safe," said Michelle McGuire.

"Just come home Anna, that's all we care about," said Emmet McGuire.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

