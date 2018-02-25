Man Shot During Domestic Dispute in East Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Shot During Domestic Dispute in East Erie

Posted:

A man was shot in the leg by his sister during a domestic dispute between family Sunday morning, according to Erie Police.

It was reported in the 300 block of East 23rd Street around 9:36 a.m.

The injuries are not believed to be serious, police said.

Both the brother and sister were taken in for questioning.

No names have been released as police continue to investigate the incident.

