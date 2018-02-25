Local College Basketball Teams Prepare For PSAC Tournament

The Edinboro women and the Gannon men will have first-round byes when the PSAC basketball tournaments kick off Monday, while three other local teams will hit the hardwood for opening round games.

The Edinboro women earned the number two seed in the PSAC West Division, losing out on the one seed to IUP. The Fighting Scots will host the winner of the California-Slippery Rock opening round matchup. The game at the McComb Fieldhouse will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Gannon will send its women's squad to Seton Hill for a first-round matchup on Monday at 6 p.m. The two teams split the regular season series, with each team winning on the others home court. Seton Hill beat the Lady Knights 79-78 at the Hammermill on January 8th. Gannon returned the favor at Seton Hill when they earned a 61-59 road win on January 31st. The winner of the Monday meeting will move on to face the PSAC West one seed IUP Wednesday at the Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Center at 5:30 p.m.

On the men's side of the bracket, Gannon locked up the two seed in the PSAC West with a 72-68 victory Saturday against Slippery Rock. The Golden Knights will host the winner of the Mercyhurst-Slippery Rock game on Monday Knight at the Rock. The game at the Hammermill will start at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Speaking of that contest, the Lakers of Mercyhurst will travel to play Slippery Rock at 7 p.m. Monday at the Morrow Field House. The two opponents split the regular season series. Slippery Rock took the first meeting in early January 3rd 77-57 at the Morrow Field House. The Lakers were able to grab a split of the regular season when they came from behind to win 83-67 on February 7th.

The final game for the local teams will be Edinboro hosting its first PSAC tournament game since the 2015-16 season. The Fighting Scots will match up with Pitt-Johnstown at 7 p.m. at the McComb Fieldhouse. Edinboro swept the regular season series over the Mountain Cats, including an 87-82 thriller in overtime at Pitt-Johnstown on January 31st. The winner of this game will move on and travel to top-seeded IUP Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.