Erie Woman Charged with Shooting Brother in Argument Over TV Vol - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Woman Charged with Shooting Brother in Argument Over TV Volume

Posted: Updated:

An Erie woman is heading to prison tonight after police say she shot her brother in an argument that escalated over the volume of the television.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 Sunday morning, in the 300 block of east 23rd Street.

Erie police officers arrested 50-year-old Sandra Hobson on charges including  aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering, a firearms violation and disorderly conduct.

Police tells us as the argument escalated, the woman's brother, 62-year-old Edward Hobson, hit her with his cane and ran out of the house.  Investigators say she followed, firing multiple shots from a .22 caliber handgun. One of those shots hit him in the leg.

Sandra Hobson was arraigned this afternoon, and is being transported to the Erie County Prison, with is set at 50-thousand-dollars cash.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com