Erie Woman Charged with Shooting Brother in Argument Over TV Volume

An Erie woman is heading to prison tonight after police say she shot her brother in an argument that escalated over the volume of the television.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 Sunday morning, in the 300 block of east 23rd Street.

Erie police officers arrested 50-year-old Sandra Hobson on charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering, a firearms violation and disorderly conduct.

Police tells us as the argument escalated, the woman's brother, 62-year-old Edward Hobson, hit her with his cane and ran out of the house. Investigators say she followed, firing multiple shots from a .22 caliber handgun. One of those shots hit him in the leg.

Sandra Hobson was arraigned this afternoon, and is being transported to the Erie County Prison, with is set at 50-thousand-dollars cash.