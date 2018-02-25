WATCH LIVE: 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

Posted: Sunday, February 25 2018 9:28 AM EST 2018-02-25 14:28:28 GMT Updated: Sunday, February 25 2018 9:50 AM EST 2018-02-25 14:50:35 GMT
Annalise McGuire was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to her parents.
More >>
Annalise McGuire was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to her parents.
More >> Posted: Sunday, February 25 2018 4:37 PM EST 2018-02-25 21:37:01 GMT Updated: Sunday, February 25 2018 4:45 PM EST 2018-02-25 21:45:02 GMT
Police charge an Erie woman with shooting her brother after an argument escalated over the volume of their television.
More >>
Police charge an Erie woman with shooting her brother after an argument escalated over the volume of their television.
More >> Posted: Sunday, February 25 2018 1:56 PM EST 2018-02-25 18:56:00 GMT Updated: Sunday, February 25 2018 1:58 PM EST 2018-02-25 18:58:52 GMT
The 24-year-old was found by Pennsylvania State Police at a Quality Inn in Vernon Township Sunday morning.
More >>
The 24-year-old was found by Pennsylvania State Police at a Quality Inn in Vernon Township Sunday morning.
More >> Posted: Friday, February 23 2018 10:51 PM EST 2018-02-24 03:51:01 GMT Updated: Saturday, February 24 2018 1:51 PM EST 2018-02-24 18:51:33 GMT
A neighbor near the property said it is surprising a body was found, and that it is a relatively quiet area.
More >>
A neighbor near the property said it is surprising a body was found, and that it is a relatively quiet area.
More >> Posted: Saturday, February 24 2018 5:16 PM EST 2018-02-24 22:16:42 GMT Canadian ski cross team member David Duncan spent Friday night in jail. Canadian skier David Duncan, his wife, Maja Margrethe Duncan, and trainer William Ryan Raine spent Friday night behind bars, accused of stealing a car during the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. More >> Canadian skier David Duncan, his wife, Maja Margrethe Duncan, and trainer William Ryan Raine spent Friday night behind bars, accused of stealing a car during the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. More >> Posted: Friday, February 23 2018 1:29 PM EST 2018-02-23 18:29:16 GMT Updated: Friday, February 23 2018 1:29 PM EST 2018-02-23 18:29:16 GMT
The woman was not named in the information provided to Erie News Now, but the TSA said she was caught with a 9 mm handgun in one of her carry-on bags. The gun was loaded with six bullets.
More >>
The woman was not named in the information provided to Erie News Now, but the TSA said she was caught with a 9 mm handgun in one of her carry-on bags. The gun was loaded with six bullets.
More >> Posted: Saturday, February 24 2018 3:11 PM EST 2018-02-24 20:11:37 GMT A green marijuana "amnesty box" sits outside an entrance at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. After spending time indulging in the pleasures of Sin City, tourists heading back home may need to leave a thing or two behind -- like their weed. More >> After spending time indulging in the pleasures of Sin City, tourists heading back home may need to leave a thing or two behind -- like their weed. More >> Posted: Friday, February 23 2018 3:41 PM EST 2018-02-23 20:41:27 GMT Updated: Friday, February 23 2018 3:41 PM EST 2018-02-23 20:41:27 GMT Jamestown Hotel Project Jamestown Hotel Project
A $14 million hotel renovation project in downtown Jamestown, New York is moving forward.
More >>
A $14 million hotel renovation project in downtown Jamestown, New York is moving forward.
More >>