Heavy Rain, Winds Leave Behind Damage

Posted: Feb 25, 2018

The heavy rain and wind that quickly moved through the Erie area Sunday caused some damage.

A large part of a tree at West 10th and Potomac in Millcreek Township broke off and knocked down some wires around 9 a.m.

The road had to be closed for a while.

Many smaller branches came down around the area, but there was no serious damage.

