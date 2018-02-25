"Help the Hill" raises funds for burglarized businesses

"[I’m] Overwhelmed, humbled."



For Emily George, the owner of Pointe Foure boutique, the support is much welcomed.



"It's really cool to be here and see such a great turnout, and the community wanting to help." George said



Earlier this month, both her store, and Fat Lenny's Ice Cream were burglarized and vandalized. Costing hundreds in damages.



Enter Meghann Legler.



"When I saw this happen to the businesses, I was really, kind of, my feelings were hurt for them." Legler said



The general manager at Haggerty's enlisted the help of several small businesses to arrange a fundraiser, to raise money for new security equipment for Pointe Foure and Fat Lenny's. Those business donated their products for a Chinese auction.



"It is super important for everybody in the small business community to support each other.” Legler said “It's actually giving these folks who have these issues the feeling of being supported, you know, like we've got your back."





"It means that they want to see all of us come together and grow, it's incredible. I saw the baskets last night, and I was just in awe." George said



Legler says this was about saving the businesses, and the neighborhood they're in.



"When something like that happens, it can put a certain stigma on the area, and people might not want to frequent that area of town.” Legler said “Or they might be apprehensive about it because they don't think it's safe."





Building security and neighborhood security are important for that peace of mind. And shoppers can rest assure that Independence Hill is safe, and open for business.





(Emily) "Windows get broken, it stinks, but no one got hurt, and we're still kicking, I’m still smiling.”

(Andrew Hyman) "Keep on moving?"

(Emily) Gotta keep it movin."



