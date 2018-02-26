Local church recognizes "lesser-known" figures in black history - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local church recognizes "lesser-known" figures in black history

Posted: Updated:

As black history month draws to a close, a local church celebrated the lives of some historical black figures that may not have made it to our history books.

The Greater Calvary Church on German Street held its 12th-annual black history program.

            Church members performed as different figures who are important to black history, whose names are lesser-known. From the first black banker, Maggie Walker to jazz singers, and inventors, as well as civil rights activists

"It’s so important because a lot of this is missing from history books. “ Deacon at the Calvary Church, Pearl Jeffries said “And a lot of people, unfortunately, think that black people have made no contributions. They were only takers, but we are also givers."

Jeffries says she hopes the program can continue to grow and says the Calvary Church is always open to everyone.
 

