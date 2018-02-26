Community Samples Local Brews in Erie's Best Coffee Fundraiser

The smell of coffee was in the air Sunday at the Bel-Aire Clarion Hotel and Conference Center for the third annual Erie's Best Coffee fundraiser.

It benefits the Saint Martin Center, which hosted the brew off.

13 coffee vendors participated in the competition. People pick which one they think brews the best coffee in Erie.

It also gives Erie area businesses the chance to get the word out about their coffee.

Organizers call it a win-win.

"It's a unique opportunity for the vendors to reach a new audience to talk about the products in a no pressure environment," said David Gonzalez, CEO of the St. Martin Center. "I really believe that a lot of these vendors, if not all of them, are going to leave here with new customers at the end of the day."

Coffee in the Park won the traveler's choice award. Premium Coffee won the people's choice award.

