Community Samples Local Brews in Erie's Best Coffee Fundraiser - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Community Samples Local Brews in Erie's Best Coffee Fundraiser

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 12:44 AM Updated:

The smell of coffee was in the air Sunday at the Bel-Aire Clarion Hotel and Conference Center for the third annual Erie's Best Coffee fundraiser.

It benefits the Saint Martin Center, which hosted the brew off.

13 coffee vendors participated in the competition. People pick which one they think brews the best coffee in Erie.

It also gives Erie area businesses the chance to get the word out about their coffee.

Organizers call it a win-win.

"It's a unique opportunity for the vendors to reach a new audience to talk about the products in a no pressure environment," said David Gonzalez, CEO of the St. Martin Center. "I really believe that a lot of these vendors, if not all of them, are going to leave here with new customers at the end of the day."

Coffee in the Park won the traveler's choice award. Premium Coffee won the people's choice award.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com