Bowlers Turn Out to Support Erie Area Veterans

A big crowd turned out for the 16th annual Erie VA Medical Center Hometown Heroes bowling tournament Sunday at Eastway Lanes.

It has a long list of sponsors, including the UE Local 506 Sports Committee and area American Legion posts and VFWs.

Sponsor support alone totaled more than $17,000.

This year's auction and 50/50 proceeds will be added to it.

The bowling tournament raises support for general patient needs at the Erie VA Medical Center, as well as recreation and outings.

Last year's funds supported the veterans court program.

"We have overfilled the bowling alley," said Matt McCracken with the Hometown Heroes bowling tournament. "Actually, the first year we've had to turn teams away. There are a lot of members in the community that are here to support the local veterans."

More than 200 bowlers participated.

Five men from the VA Medical Center had their own lane with special bowling assistive devices to help them enjoy the day as well.

