Ladies Enjoy Spa, Sip, Style to Benefit Erie Day School

Annalise McGuire was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to her parents.More >>
Annalise McGuire was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to her parents.More >>
Police charge an Erie woman with shooting her brother after an argument escalated over the volume of their television.More >>
Police charge an Erie woman with shooting her brother after an argument escalated over the volume of their television.More >>
The 24-year-old was found by Pennsylvania State Police at a Quality Inn in Vernon Township Sunday morning.More >>
The 24-year-old was found by Pennsylvania State Police at a Quality Inn in Vernon Township Sunday morning.More >>
A neighbor near the property said it is surprising a body was found, and that it is a relatively quiet area.More >>
A neighbor near the property said it is surprising a body was found, and that it is a relatively quiet area.More >>
A neighborhood of small businesses in Erie known as "Independence Hill" is joined forces to raise funds to make their neighborhood safer. It's a response to a series of damaging burglaries for a stretch of Peach Street.More >>
A neighborhood of small businesses in Erie known as "Independence Hill" is joined forces to raise funds to make their neighborhood safer. It's a response to a series of damaging burglaries for a stretch of Peach Street.More >>
The woman was not named in the information provided to Erie News Now, but the TSA said she was caught with a 9 mm handgun in one of her carry-on bags. The gun was loaded with six bullets.More >>
The woman was not named in the information provided to Erie News Now, but the TSA said she was caught with a 9 mm handgun in one of her carry-on bags. The gun was loaded with six bullets.More >>
It happened between 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesday at their residence on Linn Road in North Shenango Township.More >>
It happened between 5 and 7 p.m. Wednesday at their residence on Linn Road in North Shenango Township.More >>
Oops! We are really sorry but the page you requested cannot be found. It seems the page you were trying to reach doesn't exist anymore. It might have moved. We think the best thing might be to startMore >>
Oops! We are really sorry but the page you requested cannot be found. It seems the page you were trying to reach doesn't exist anymore. It might have moved. We think the best thing might be to startMore >>