Ladies Enjoy Spa, Sip, Style to Benefit Erie Day School - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Ladies Enjoy Spa, Sip, Style to Benefit Erie Day School

Ladies were invited to bring their mother, daughter, sister and friends to an afternoon filled with spa-like treatments Sunday.

Erie Day School hosted the tea and luncheon with a mother-daughter fashion show by E. Lane Boutique and Pipits.

There were spa treatments from Rejuv's beauty bar, raffle baskets, activities for the young and irresistible gifts.

It's also a great way to show off Erie Day School, which aims to provide a student-centered, family-oriented environment.

"It's a nice way to showcase the school, and all that we offer for our young ladies," said Karen Tyler of Erie Day School. "We certainly embrace the idea of working in science, engineering, technology and mathematics, as well as our literacy approach to learning. We're just here to enjoy mother and daughters in all walks of the community."

This was the 4th year for the fundraiser. The money will go toward school scholarships and resources for current students.

Copyright 2018 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com