Ladies Enjoy Spa, Sip, Style to Benefit Erie Day School

Ladies were invited to bring their mother, daughter, sister and friends to an afternoon filled with spa-like treatments Sunday.

Erie Day School hosted the tea and luncheon with a mother-daughter fashion show by E. Lane Boutique and Pipits.

There were spa treatments from Rejuv's beauty bar, raffle baskets, activities for the young and irresistible gifts.

It's also a great way to show off Erie Day School, which aims to provide a student-centered, family-oriented environment.

"It's a nice way to showcase the school, and all that we offer for our young ladies," said Karen Tyler of Erie Day School. "We certainly embrace the idea of working in science, engineering, technology and mathematics, as well as our literacy approach to learning. We're just here to enjoy mother and daughters in all walks of the community."

This was the 4th year for the fundraiser. The money will go toward school scholarships and resources for current students.

